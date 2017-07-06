PPP KP President condoles demise of journalist’s father

Peshawar

Provincial President Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP), Engr Hamayun Khan here Wednesday visited the residence of Shafiqur Rehman Incharge Urdu Service APP Peshawar Bureau in Hayatabad and condoled sad demise of his father, Hafiz Hafeezur Rehman.

The PPP leader remained there for some time and offered Fateha for eternal peace of the departed soul. He eulogized the long services of the deceased for the country. Late Hafeezur Rehman had rendered services in Pakistan Public Works Department on various key posts and was retired as Superintendent Engineer. He prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to members of the bereaved families.—APP