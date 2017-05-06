PPP introduced reforms in GB

Skardu

President PPP Gilgit Baltistan (GB), Amjad Hussain Advocate Friday said that all previous federal governments of PPP had given political, administrative, democratic, judicial and financial reforms to the people of area.

Talking to a delegation of party workers here, he said first reform was introduced by Late Prime Minister, Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto in 1972 when he allowed freedom of speech and writing, later Benazir Bhutto Shaheed introduced democrat reforms in 1994 and lastly by President Asif Ali Zardari in 2009.

He said in future, PPP government would do more for people of GB and developmental activities would be accelerated in the area.

On this occasion, Prominent Ulemas assured to welcome the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on his visit to GB adding that late Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto did much for the oppressed people of GB and people could not forget his services.—APP