PPP in a fix on Marwat’s joining party

Door for apology never closed: Chandio

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Former Q-league minister Irfanullah Marwat’s decision to join Peoples Party, has caused consternation for many party leaders, including Zardari’s daughters, Bakhtawar and Aseefa who both have shown their clear resentment over the move. Even senator Sherry Rehman, and Sindh front-ranker from Karachi Sharmila Farooqui havae shown resentment, and now it seems that Marwat’s meeting Party co-chairman Asif Zardari in Karachi on Saturday, may cause headache to the party leadership

Former adviser to Chief Minister on Information Maula Bux Chandio, when confronted with the ticklish issue, looked perplexed and preferred to be evasive on a subject which may become worse in next few days.“I am unaware of the development, but the doors for apology are never closed, he said. I cannot deny what Bakhatawar and Aseefa have said, they are granddaughters of my political mentor, Chandio added”.

Without explicitly mentioning Marwat’s name, Bakhtawar in her tweet wrote, “Sick man should be rotting in a jail cell somewhere not coming anywhere near #PPP. Party that was led by a woman will not tolerate such ppl.”

Bakhtawar also retweeted a post on twitter by Salma Jaffar, who is a development consultant, which mentioned a news story in the international media dated December 20, 1991, regarding a strong protest, led by the then Opposition leader Benazir Bhutto at the Parliament House, which was crushed by police against the alleged gang rape of her friend Veena Hayat. Aseefa Bhutto Zardari in her tweet wrote, “Mr Irfanullah Marwat should not be in #PPP 1 of the core PPP values is respect for women! His repulsive & illegal actions are reprehensible.” The opposition against Marwat came directly from two young femalesare the daughters of assassinated former prime minister and PPP leader Benazir Bhutto.

PPP women leaders including Sherry Rehman and Sharmila farooqui too were unhappy on this.