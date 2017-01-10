PPP fails to resolve basic issues of Sindh: Palijo

Sawan Khaskheli

Badin

Chief of Quami Awami Tehrik, Ayaz Latif Palejo has said that Sindh government miserably failed to resolve basic issues of Sindh province despite its rule for nine years. He added that Asif Ali Zardari and his cronies were busy in selling out the land of Sindh, right from Karachi to Karoonjhar hills in Thar to the builders and companies.

Speaking to party activists, who staged token hunger and journalists in Matli, Palejo lashed out at PPP government for its anti-Sindh policies and projects and the rampant corruption.

He said that projects like Zulfiqarabad, Gorano dam in Thar, the exodus of the people from other provinces and the rampant corruption were the great injustice of PPP leadership with the people. Palejo asked the former Sindh home Zulfiqar Mirza and provincial chief of PML-N Mohammad Ismail Rahu to lead the people at this critical juncture and raise their voice on the real issues of the region.

The QAT chief hoped that people of Sindh would not vote the same faces in the next general elections, as they according to him, they had done nothing for them or the development of Sindh adding he said all the institutions of the province were in the shambles due to massive corruption by both rulers and bureaucracy.