PPP desires 25pc increase in pay, pension, Rs18,000 minimum wages

Islamabad

The Pakistan People’s Party calls for a 25 % increase in pay and pension, minimum wages of Rs 18,000 pm and a separate fund for social protection of vulnerable groups and including transgender in the poverty alleviation flagship BISP.

The call was made at a press conference here on Tuesday by Senator Salim Mandviwalla former Finance Minister and Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue while unveiling the Party’s shadow budget ahead of the national budget due on May 27. Senator Is man Saifullah Khan, former MAN CH Manzoor, former Punjab Finance Minister Tanvir Kaira and Secretary General PPPP Senator Farhatullah Babar and media coordinator Nazir Dhoki were also present in the press conference.

Mandviwallah, who is also the convener of the Manifesto Committee said that President PPP Parliamentarians Mr. Asif Zardari had already directed that adequate poverty alleviation measures be spelt out in the manifesto ahead of the 2018 general elections.

At 5.8 trillion the shadow budget envisages 825 billion rupees in revenue and 4 million new tax filers. It also calls for restructuring of FBR to raise revenues and diverting resources to enhance social and food security, Mandviwalla said.

An additional allocation of 47 billion per year to health is envisaged to bridge the yawning gap in this sector. A pilot project of health insurance will be introduced in the first stage in Islamabad to serve as model for the provinces. Provinces will be persuaded to raise education spending to achieve the target of 5% of GDP in the next five years.

Sales tax on goods and services and provincial excise will be collected by Provincial Board of Revenue. Federal excise will also be collected by the provincial Board of Revenue and transferred to federal government on agreed terms Mandviwalla said explaining salient features of the shadow budget. Legislation will be enacted for mandatory sharing of information by all federal and provincial tax agencies, NADRA and law enforcement agencies to document economy and plug holes in tax recovery, he said.

“Rich becoming richer and poor becoming poorer is a bane of our society” he said adding that spending which benefitted only the rich will be stopped and diverted to the benefit of the poorest of poor.