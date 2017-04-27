PPP demands investigation into Imran Khan’s Rs10bn bribe claim

City Reporter

Pakistan Peoples Party on Wednesday demanded proper investigation into Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan’s Rs10 billion bribe allegation.

Senator Saeed Ghani has urged Imran Khan to unveil the name of the man who had offered him Rs10 billion to stay mum over Panama Leaks case as it is not a small amount.

He said that PPP doesn’t need certificate from Imran Khan. Reacting on Imran Khan’s claim, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) Talal Chaudhry termed him as ‘Meera’ of politics.

Spokesman of PM House, Dr Mussadiq Malik said that Khan has levelled baseless accusation against PML-N.