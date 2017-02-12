PPP demands ban on foreign content on TV channels

Staff Reporter

Pakistan Peoples Party demanded Sunday banning all foreign contents on national TV channels, and promoting local programmes. Its cultural wing meeting here made the demand to PEMRA, said an announcement from the party’s media cell.

Local languages like Punjabi, Sindhi, Pushto, Balochi and other languages should have preference especially on channels using satellite communication, the party suggested.

The announcement revealed that party’s cultural wing had sent a letter to PEMRA in this connection.

Those signing it were listed as Kaiser Khan Nizamani, Ayub Khoso, Sarfaraz Rajar, Bakhshan Mehranvi, Gule Rana, and was endorsed by several others.

They reminded PEMRA imported contents meant loss of precious foreign exchange, which could easily be saved. PEMRA as controlling body of electronic media should direct private TV channels to promote local culture which would create a national harmony.