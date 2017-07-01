PPP demand resignation of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party Senator Saeed Ghani has said that Nawaz Sharif should remember victimization of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and Asif Ali Zardari during his tenures in government in the 1990s.

Senator Ghani said that NAB Szar of Nawaz government Saif-ur-Rehman had committed crimes against PPP and Asif Ali Zardari was tried in false and concocted cases by his governments.

People were tortured to become approvers against him and Asif Ali Zardari was also tortured and his tounge was cut. In contrast prince of Raiwind come to JIT in full official protocol even then they cry foul. Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto was also made to stand outside prison for hours with her small children.

Senator Saeed Ghani said that Nawaz Sharif used to advise Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani to resign but he himself is refusing to resign. Nawaz Sharif should immediately resign till the Supreme Court final verdict in Panama case, Senator Ghani demanded.

Originally Published By NNI