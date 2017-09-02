PPP to challenge ‘shocking’ BB murder case verdict

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Pakistan People’s Party has rejected the Anti-Terrorism Court decision in the Benazir murder case as “disappointing” and said that it will explore legal options to challenge the decision.

A meeting presided by party chairman Asif Ali Zardari held consultations on the verdict and expressed shock and disappointment at the decision. The party in a statement said that justice was not done in the case, adding that acquittal of Al-Qaeda and Taliban suspects despite evidence is shocking and is apparently a victory for the Al-Qaeda militants.The identity of those who ordered to clean the incident and removal of evidence was not determined, the statement said.

The leadership said that the government filed a case without taking the party into confidence and asked it to appeal the decision, while PPP will explore legal options to become a party to the case and appeal the decision.