‘PPP should carry forward Benazir Bhutto’s mission’

Multan

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) should carry forward the mission of former prime minister Motharma Benazir Bhutto Shaheed. Benazir Bhutto continued the mission of her father and PPP founding chairman Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, but unfortunately, she could not complete it. PPP senior leader and ex MPA Altaf Khokhar said while talking to APP in connection with Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto’s 64th birth anniversay here on Wednesday.

He said she was always backed to basics adding that she took an active part in pioneering independence movements, including Kashmir and Palestine. He urged his party to establish Bhutto Centre to preserve speeches and other record for the futuristic vision of the PPP which would be a driving force for promoting former prime minister ZA Bhutto’s vision. Benazir Bhutto worked a lot for health and education sectors, he said, adding that she had an ability to feel pulse of the masses.—APP