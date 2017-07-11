PPP candidate’s success in PS-14 reveals masses trust in party: Murad

Karachi

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the victory of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) candidate from PS-114, Karachi is the manifestation of the confidence of the people of different faiths, communities, low income bracket and of different languages in PPP because it is the party of poor and downtrodden and serve them indiscriminately. He expressed these views while talking to media just after visiting Memon Hospital at Safoora Chowrangi this afternoon. He was accompanied by Minister Health Dr Sikandar Mendhroi, Secretary Health Dr Fazal pechuho and others.

He said that in the last general election PPPP candidate had bagged 4000 votes against the winner who grabbed 80,000 votes which had developed an impression that PPP has been wiped out from Karachi. “Now we have proved that PPP has not been wiped out but it has emerged as most acceptable and regarded party in the city because it serves them without any discrimination,” he added. Quoting the PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto, the Chief Minister said that he had termed Mahmoodabad constituency as `mini Pakistan’ because Zoroastrians, Christians, Hindus, Pashtoons, Punjabis, Sindhis, Siraikis and Baloch mostly of them of low income bracket are settled there.

“The returning of PPP candidate, Saeed Ghani from PS-144 shows that people of Pakistan believe in PPP because it believes in them, this is why we are saying that PPP would be victorious in next general election from all over Pakistan” he said. He added that Saeed Ghani was local candidate and he has bagged over 40 percent votes compared to the last general elections which was quite encouraging for the party. Talking about repealing Accountability Ordinance (Sindh Section), Syed Murad Ali Shah said that it was the decision of the assembly and it is the assembly which makes laws even for the court of laws. “We have done nothing wrong but have exercised our constitutional right,” he said.

He added that under the 18 Amendment the ‘measures to combat corruption’ is a provincial subject and “The anti-corruption establishment is being made an autonomous body with a fixed tenure of its chairman,” he said and went on saying that the legal team of the provincial government was working day and night to frame draft law for it.—INP