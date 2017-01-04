PPP blows hot & cold

PAKISTAN Peoples Party, which is striving hard to make its presence felt in the complicated political scenario, is transmitting conflicting signals for the last several months, conveying an impression the party is clueless as to what to do to undo the self-inflicted damage. While renewing its commitment to go to any extent to save democracy, some PPP leaders, on Tuesday, vowed to launch an anti-Government movement this month to, what they called, send the PML-N packing.

PPP is a political entity of the country with potential to restore its lost glory if the party adopts a pragmatic approach in prevailing environment. It, however, seems the party is under PTI stress, which is trying to prove genuine opposition in the country. It is, perhaps, in this backdrop that PPP is threatening to launch movement against government over Panama Papers issue, corruption and accountability. No doubt, PPP is well within its right to criticise government and hold it accountable for wrongdoings but it should be careful about selection of issues. Would PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira tell why he excludes proverbial corruption of his own party and leaders during their five-year tenure? Why PPP preferred sacrificing its prime minister and did not write to the Swiss Government despite clear-cut Supreme Court instructions and wrote the letter when the issue became time barred? Why Kaira or Aitzaz Ahsan is unable to see what had been going on in Sindh before the present Chief Minister assumed power? It is in the interest of all political parties to let the system work and allow government to complete its mandated term so that next elections are contested on the basis of performance and service delivery.

Related