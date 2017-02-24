PPP backs military operation against terrorists: Zardari

Karachi

Co-chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Asif Ali Zardari has said that the country will achieve success in Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad against terrorists.

He made the statement while meeting Opposition Leader in National Assembly (NA) Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah at Bilawal House in Karachi.

Zardari said that the law and order situation across the country would have been different today if the federal government would have implemented the National Action Plan (NAP).

He added that the peace loving citizens of Pakistan will fully support the military operation against terrorists.

Khursheed Shah, speaking on the occasion, said that PPP has always raised its voice against terrorism. Sources said that the two PPP leaders discussed the Panamagate Case along with the law and order situation and Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad in detail.—INP