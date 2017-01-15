PPP announces anti-govt move from 19th

Lahore

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Saturday announced to launch an anti-government protest movement from January 19.

President of PPP-Punjab Qamar Zaman Kaira has said that the federal government failed to accept People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s four demands.

‘Now the party led by Bilawal is starting his campaign against the federal government,’ Kaira said. The PPP leader said that the party will start the movement by holding a public meeting in Faisalabad on 19th January.—NNI