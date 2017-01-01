PPP accepts Imran’s challenge

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan People’s Party welcomed the announcement made by Imran Khan that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf will field candidates against Asif Ali Zardari in Nawabshah and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Larkana in by-elections or general elections.

“The PPP upholds and welcomes the democratic right of Mr. Imran Khan and indeed of anyone, to contest elections against its leaders anywhere and at any time in the country and the Party looks forward to a healthy democratic electoral contest in a not too distant future”, said the spokesperson Senator Farhatullah Babar in a statement on Sunday.

“The PPP hopes and urges Mr. Imran Khan to firmly stand by his public pronouncement and not go back on it, thereby, exposing himself once again to the charge of making U-turns at the drop of the hat,” he said.

“There is an opportunity for Mr. Imran Khan to prove that he has jettisoned his past of making frequent U-turns and the PPP is more than happy to provide him this opportunity,” he added.

The spokesperson recalled that on the eve of threatened lockdown of the capital recently Imran Khan refused to leave his Bani Gala residence for, as he himself later said, fear of being arrested.