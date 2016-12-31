PPOD issued 18 commemorative stamps in 2016

Islamabad

Pakistan Post Office Department (PPOD) had issued 18 commemorative stamps this years to pay tributes to renowned personalities, in memory of historical events and environmental issues.

According to the PPOD, the first stamp was issued on February 10 on completion of 50 years of safe operation of 1st Nuclear Research Reactor in Pakistan having denomination value Rs 50. The second stamp was issued on March 22, on water conservation having denomination value Rs 8.

The third stamp was issued on April 22 in connection with National Book Day having denomination value Rs 8 while the forth stamp was issued in the same month on April 26, to pay tribute to freedom fighter Dewan Bahadur S.P. Singha having denomination value Rs 10. In month of May, to mark the establishment of 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China, the fifth stamp was issued on May 21 having denomination value Rs 8.—APP