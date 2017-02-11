PPMA warns to launch protest drive

Karachi

Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers’ Association has warned to launch a massive protest drive if any attempt is made to devolve to provincial level the present nationwide regulatory regime for medicines’ manufacturing and sale as patients in the country would be the ultimate sufferers of such an unconstitutional act. This was stated by Central Chairman of PPMA Dr. Kaiser Waheed flanked by other senior office-bearers of the association while speaking at press conference recently. PPMA chairman said that there would be utter chaos and anarchy in the medicines’ market of the country in case provinces were allowed to create their own drug regulatory authorities after virtual devolution to provincial-level of Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP). He said that in such a scenario patients had to suffer owing to unavailability of locally manufactured quality medicines in the market. He said the worst case scenario that provinces would be having their own and separate regulatory regimes and entities for pharmaceutical industry was not far from reality as the Punjab Government would be the first provincial administration in the country to make such a move.—PR