PPL funds Rs10.05m to Mayo hospital

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) donated Rs. 10.05 million to Mayo Hospital (MH), Lahorefor purchasing six anaesthesia machines for its emergency surgical ward. MD & CEO PPL Syed Wamiq Bokhari handed over the donation cheque to Head of Resource Mobilization, MH Moienuddin Chishty in the presence of officials from both organizations at a simple event organized at PPL’s head office, Karachi.

“PPL is committed to improving the quality of life for disadvantaged communities through its diverse CSR programme that focuses on provision of healthcare, education and livelihood generation opportunities. We have been assisting creditable institutions in providing state-of-the-art healthcare facilities and reaching out to deserving population in both urban and rural areas”, highlighted Bokhari while speaking on the occasion.

PPL has been adjudged as the largest corporate giver in terms of volume of donations for 12 consecutive years by the prestigious Pakistan Centre for Philanthropy. The company spent over Rs990 million for CSR initiatives during 2015-2016.