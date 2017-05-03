PPL-funded NICU inaugurated at Indus Hospital

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) Syed Wamiq Bokhari inaugurated the PPL-funded Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Indus Hospital (IH)’s Shaikh Saeed Memorial Campus (SSMC), Karachi on Tuesday. CEO, IH Dr. Abdul Bari Khan and Senior Manager Administration, SSMC Dr. Farah Bari along with representatives from both organizations were present at the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Bokhari highlighted PPL’s role as a responsible national entity and its abiding commitment to the well-being of underserved communities, particularly with respect to mother and child healthcare.

Earlier in December 2016, PPL donated Rs. 12.4 million to IH as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme to fund the operationalization of a state-of-the-art NICU at IH’s SSMC located near Korangi, Karachi, catering to over 0.5 million people living in the vicinity beside those coming from other areas.

IH was established in 2007 to extend free-of-cost quality treatment to the underserved. Currently, IH serves around 1000 in- and out-patients daily through its eight facilities across the country.