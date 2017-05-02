PPL announces another discovery in Sanghar

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Pakistan Petroleum Limited the operator of Gambat South Block with 65 per cent working interest (WI) along with its joint venture partners Government Holdings Private Limited and Asia Resources Oil Limited with 25 percent and 10 percent WI, respectively, has announced a gas discovery at its exploration well Zafir X-1 located in District Sanghar, Sindh.

Zafir X-1 was spud on March 14, 2017 and reached the final depth of 3,928 meters on April 12, 2017.

Based on wireline logs, potential hydrocarbon bearing zones were identified which are under testing.

Initial testing in Massive Sand of Lower Goru Formation flowed 29.2 MMscfd gas and 310 bbls/day of condensate at 48/64 inches choke, thus confirming the presence of commercial quantities of hydrocarbons at Zafir X-1.