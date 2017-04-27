PPHA’s role pivotal for public health system: Salman

Staff Reporter

Punjab Minister for Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Khawaja Salman Rafiq has said newly established Punjab Public Health Agency (PPHA) will play a pivotal role in strengthening of public health system.

He said this while addressing the consultative seminar on policy and design of PPHA at a local hotel on Wednesday.

Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Kh Imran Nazir, Secretary Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Najam Ahmed Shah, Secretary Primary and Secondary Helath Ali Jan Khan, Turkish experts team headed by Dr. Hassan Kagil, Dr Naeem ud Din Mian, Member P&D Dr. Shabana Haider, Chief Executive PPHA Dr Shabnam, principals of medical colleges, professors, public health experts and a large number of doctors attended the seminar.

Salman Rafiq said the objective of establishing PPHA was to create a very high profile and modern institution which would not only strengthen the public health sector but also alert the government departments before the outbreak of epidemics and seasonal diseases and provide a guideline for their effective control.

Secretary Specialized Healthcare Najam Ahmed Shah said the basic objective of holding the consultative seminar was to get feedback of experts and professionals regarding Punjab Public health Agency.

Dr Naeemuddin Mian said coordination between public and private sector was very important for a robust public health system for which training orientation and data depositing will play a vital role.

Minister Primary and Secondary Health Kh Imran Nazir said instead of throwing all the responsibilities on government shoulders, it was also the responsibility of society to fulfill its responsibilities. He said creating healthy society was a collective responsibility of government and private sector through which the societies always flourish.

Chief Executive of PPHA Dr Shabnam and Turkish public health experts Dr. Hassan Kagil also addressed the seminar.