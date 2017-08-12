PPDWP approves four development schemes of Rs 29026.222m

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PPDWP) approved four development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs. 29026.222 million.

These schemes were approved in the 10th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2017-18 presided over the Chairman P&D Muhammad Jahanzeb Khan.

Secretary P&D Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, All Members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries concerned and other senior representatives of the relevant Provincial Departments also attended the meeting.

The approved development schemes included: Khadim-e-Punjab Abe Sehat Project (Installation of Water Filtration Plants on Existing PHED Functional Rural Water Supply Schemes) at the cost of Rs. 9253.000 million, Improvement of Irrigation Water Supply at Tail Reaches of Irrigation Channels / Minors in Selected Area of Punjab at the cost of Rs. 6220.000 million, Dualization of road from Muzaffargarh to D.G. Khan km No. 74.00 to 94.60, length=20.60 km, D.G. Khan at the cost of Rs. 7267.741 million and Dualization of road from Muzaffargarh to D.G. Khan km No. 43.00 to 74.00, length=31.00 km, (from km No. 43.00 to 76.90 i/c proposed Bypasses length=33.90 km) Muzaffargarh at the cost of Rs. 6285.481 million.