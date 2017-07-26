PPDWP approves four dev schemes

Staff Reporter

Lahore

The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved four development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs. 12628.865 million. These schemes were approved in the 6th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2017-18 presided over the Chairman P&D Muhammad Jahanzeb Khan. All Members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries concerned and other senior representatives of the relevant Provincial Departments also attended the meeting. The approved development schemes included: Establishment of 60 Bedded THQ Hospital at Raiwind Lahore (Revised) at the cost of Rs. 531.624 million, Expansion Plan of Elite Police Training School, Bedian Road, Lahore at the cost of Rs. 717.946 million, Provision of Clean Drinking Water, Sewerage System, PCC and Allied Facilities in Chohan Colony Singhpura and Adjoining Abadies, Lahore at the cost of Rs. 500.000 million and Renewable Energy Development Sector Investment Programme (REDSIP) (Revised) at the cost of Rs. 10879.295 million.