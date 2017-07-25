PPAF connects development sector with students

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) concluded its 5thSummer Internship Programme 2017. The ten days long programme aimed at providing students with hands on knowledge and exposure to the core areas of development sector in Pakistan.

A total of 20 interns including11 females and 9 males underwent the summer internship programme this year; these students belonged to diverse cultural and ethnic backgrounds, and hailed from different accredited educational institutions from all over Pakistan situated in Sukkur, Tharparkar, Karachi, Lahore, Haripur and Islamabad. The diversification was aimed to promote inclusive learning culture. “Coming all the way from Sukkur and meeting cross-section of youth was in itself a great opportunity for me. We lived with unity and learnt through experiencing development at grassroots”, said Nimarta Lekhwani, student of IBA Sukkur.

The internship was structured to provide young interns with information on PPAF’s operations and core functions through interaction with various units at PPAF followed by an exposure visit to PPAF supported intervention areas in Swat region “It was very exciting to meet with women community organizations in Swat and to see that they were making decisions for their development”, shared Zoya Waheed, student of The Millennium University College Islamabad.

During the field visit the interns travelled to KuzAbakhel and Kabal Landaiunion councils, where they visited asset beneficiaries, educational institutions, loan centers, digital hubs and renewable energy projects. Meetings with implementing partners and communities’ organizations were held to discuss the socio-economic impact of interventions in detail. “PPAF provided us with the opportunity to observe sufferings and miseries of people very closely. On the other hand it was encouraging to see the results of the support it is providing to the deprived communities. I look forward to working with PPAF for restoring hope, securing the future and ending poverty”, said Saifur Rehman, Central Asian University.

The interns presented a summary of their learnings and experiences at a simple ceremony held to mark the closing of the programme. Dr. Rashid Bajwa –CEO NRSPand Ms. Aisha Khan – CEO MGPO spoke to the young students and shared with them dynamics of social development. During their inspirational talk they discussed the role that youth can play to help deprived communities to fight poverty .Awards and certificates were presented for the best presentation and best photography to motivate and acknowledge the interns.