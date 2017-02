Staff Reporter

Quetta

A powerful 6.3-magnitude earthquake hit off the coast of Balochistan.

According to US Geological Survey, the 6.3-magnitude earthquake hit 23 kilometers southwest of the city of Pasni at a depth of 10 kilometers.

The epicentre of the tremor was around 90 km south of the town of Turbat, just off the coast at a depth of 10 km below the seabed, said the USGS, which initially estimated the magnitude at 6.6. Gwadar is also within 90 kilometers from the epicenter of the quake.