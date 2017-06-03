Good reports are coming every now and then about launching, implementation and expected completion of coal, hydel and other power projects in different parts of the country before end of 2017 and during 2018 to eliminate the lingering menace of electricity load shedding to the maxim extent. It is good to note that a number of power plants will start generating electricity from 2018 and as much as 8000 megawatt will be added to the national grid.

It is also pertinent to mention here that electricity consumption has surged up considerably due to rising temperature as the summer season is setting in as a result of which gap in the power supply and demand has gone up causing unexpected power outages to the great discomfort and inconvenience of the people. One important aspect of widening gap between power supply and demand is excessive use of air conditioners etc.

In all fairness, it is quite commendable and appreciable that the federal government is attaching top priority to increase power generation and eliminate electricity load shedding at the earliest possible. But how the increased power so generated from under-implementation number of projects is going to be transmitted and distributed down to the electricity domestic, commercial and industrial consumers and users across the country ?

Power transmission and distribution down the line is as important as power generation itself. What to talk about laying of new power transmission lines, even existing obsolete power transmission and distribution system leaves much to be desired, causes frequent power breakdowns and trippings and needs to be improved and updated also on a top priority basis to ensure smooth and uninterrupted transmission and distribution of the additional power gradually being added to the national grid.

ASIM MUNIR

Rawalpindi

