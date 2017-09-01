Power supply remains stable in city

Staff Reporter

Overall power supply situation remained stable in the city despite intermittent torrential rainfall and strong winds continued to lash Karachi on Thursday, an official of the E- Electric said.

He stated that various areas were submerged with the northern part of the city recorded 129 millimeters of rain.

The K-Electric official maintained that power supply to strategic installations including key hospitals, Dhabeji pumping station, and airport remained unaffected throughout.

As part of rain preparedness, K-Electric executed its emergency response plan and its teams remained active round the clock. Moreover, KE’s team actively monitored the situation and remained on standby throughout.

It was claimed that very few feeders in areas such as Gulistan-e-Jauher, Nazimabad, FB Area, North Karachi, Old city area were affected that were re-energized swiftly.

In total, 80 feeders were tripped, out of which 40 were put off due to safety reasons in areas with urban flooding. Most feeders were put on within 3 hours after rain.

According to KE spokesperson, ‘KE rapid response teams and contact center staff remained fully operational round the clock while the power utility also registered customer queries via 8119 SMS platform and through KE’s Facebook and Twitter pages. The stability of the system during this tough spell is yet another testament of consistent investment and upgrades made by KE in Karachi’s power infrastructure over the years’.

The power utility also maintained close coordination with the National Disaster Management Authority, the Pakistan Meteorological Department and the city administration to extend effective support. KE also urged the public to stay away from broken wires, refrain from taking shelter under transformers or leaning against poles during rainy and windy weather and also avoid using illegal means (kundas) to abstract power.