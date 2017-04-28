Upon completion of Aerial Bundled Cable (ABC) Project in Ishaqabad Liaquatabad, the area will now have a more reliable supply of electricity and a reduced fault ratio, an official of K Electric said on Thursday.
Moreover, the area has now become load-shed free from the previous 7-5 hours of load-shed every day, he added. A ceremony was held in Ishaqabad attended by area residents and K-Electric’s team. The President of Ishaqabad Community, Muhammad Shahzad, said that reliability of power supply has been improved after installation of new cable.
Previously load-shedding was the main issue along with faults due to theft, but now complaints have gone down and the electricity supply has improved significantly.
K-Electric’s Spokesperson stated that the power utility completed another phase of ABC installation in the area which has not only reduced load-shedding, but would also significantly reduce consumer complaints and faults in Ishaqabad.—APP
Power supply improved in Ishaqabad
