Power shortage of 7000MW causes outages

Loadshedding of long duration negates daily life: FPCCI

Amanullah Khan

Karachi

A shortage of 7000mw of power is the root cause of power outages exposing utilities focusing more on printing money rather than increasing generation capacity.

President FPCCI Zubair F Tufail has strongly criticized the load shedding over severe power outages all over the country especially in rural areas of Sind and Punjab where the load shedding has exceeded more than 8 to 10 hours. Shortage of 7000 MW is matter of concern it is causing negative impact on daily life, food supplies are rotting, patients crying in hospitals. Large number of protests and demonstrations should serve eye opener for the power ministry as it could disturb peace and stability in the country.

Long term measures are the only solution and it can be achieved by building 5 to 6 big dams for storing water and generating energy. Zubair Tufail further added we need to cut down losses, inefficient power distribution network, poor infrastructure and theft of electricity is adding to the agony of people. Shortage of power ultimately creates shortage of water supplies that is largely affecting poor people.