Power pilferers held

The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) apprehended 13 more electricity thieves in various regions of the company in raids during its ongoing drive against power pilferers.

The spokesman told APP here that three each culprits were caught red from Islamabad and Attock, five from Chakwal, one each from Jhelum and Rawalpindi Circles.

He said the drive was launched on the directives of CEO Dr Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan. —APP

