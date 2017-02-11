Power pilferers held

The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Saturday apprehended 13 more electricity thieves in various regions of the company in raids during its ongoing drive against power pilferers.

The spokesman told APP here that six culprits were caught red handed from Chakwal, three each from Islamabad and Rawalpindi and one from Jhelum circles. He said the drive was launched on the directives of CEO, Dr Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan. All the culprits were found involved in power theft through direct line (Kunda System) and by broken security strip of the meter, he added. He said FIRs had been lodged against power thieves under the new electricity (Amendment) Act.—APP

