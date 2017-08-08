Power pilferers held

The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) apprehended 187 electricity thieves from various circles of the company in raids during its ongoing drive against power pilferers.

The spokesman told APP here, that 46 culprits were held red handed from Islamabad, 56 from Rawalpindi, 62 from Attock, 15 from Jhelum and 8 from Chakwal circles. They were found involved in power theft through direct line (Kunda System) and by broken security strip of the meter, he added.

He said FIRs have been lodged against power thieves under the new electricity (Amendment) Act.—APP

