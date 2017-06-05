Power disruptions continue during Sehri timings

Many areas of Karachi continue to face power disruption during Sehri timings.

The areas which faced power disruption include Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Askari-4, New Karachi, North Karachi, Safoora, Malir, Shah Faisal Colony, Model Colony and Gulzar-e-Hijri.

The citizens, residing in these areas, had no alternative but to do Sehri in darkness.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson of K-Electric claimed that no loadshedding is being carried out in residential areas during Sehri timings and the masses are being given relief during Iftar.

It is pertinent to mention that many areas of the metropolis are facing power crisis in the holy month of Ramazan as power outages continue to take place during Sehri and Iftar timings.—NNI

