Power cuts as shortfall surpasses 4000MW

A day after Federal Minister for Water and Power Khawaja Asif claimed that electricity generation had crossed 18,000 megawatts, power cuts have returned to cripple routine life matters across country.

Country’s rural areas are witnessing 12-hour of power cuts, whereas, urban areas are witnessing 10-hour of load-shedding as electricity shortfall has surpassed 4000MW.

According to stats provided by Ministry of Power and Water, country’s overall electricity needs stand at 22,900MW whereas generation is 18,562MW.

Out of available electricity, 5764MW is being produced via hydroelectric power plants and 12,798MW is being produced through government power plants and Independent Power Producers.

