The new poverty line estimates the number of poor households at 6.8m to 7.6m and the poverty headcount ratio comes out to be 29.5pc of the population. Recently Mr Ahsan Iqbal said that the number of poor increased owing to adoption of a new methodology for measuring poverty which uses the 2013-14 survey data.

Under the old poverty line, the percentage of the poor fell by around 25 percentage points, from a high of 34.6pc in 2001-02 to 9.3pc in 2013-14. Further analysis of the past data under the new poverty line estimates the poverty headcount ratio at 63.3pc in 2001-02, which has now fallen to 29.5pc. However, poverty is a challenge and the government should take measures to cut it as soon as possible.

FAIZ MOHAMMAD

Via email

