Poverty striken widow strangles daughter to death

Gujranwala

A poverty stricken woman strangled her five-year-old daughter to death here on Monday. Police arrested the accused who confessed the crime.

Police said a widow identified as Nazia, a widow hailing from Parao Camp in Saddar police station Gujranwala was dejected over abject poverty and misbehaviour of in-laws strangled her five year-old daughter Noureen to death. Husband of the Nazia named Shakeel had also committed suicide some three years ago by taking poison.

The woman was totally dependent on in-laws who used to torture her, force her to do all work in the house and both mother and daughter was provided meager food against their day-long services which disappointed to take life of her daughter.

The body was shifted to a hospital. Police arrested the murderer of daughter after registering a case against her and started investigation.

Meanwhile, it is reported that a wicked youth stabbed and injured three of his family members over property dispute here on Monday. The accused and his wife were arrested.

Police said that accused after exchange of hot words with the family members over share in property attacked them with a sharp edged weapon. Three including father, a brother and sister were injured in the attack.—INP