Poverty plays host to problems

Balochistan is the mineral-rich province of Pakistan but it is beset with a plethora of problems such as poverty which may be the biggest cause of violence and illiteracy. Despite being the lowest populated province, more than 52% of the population lives below the poverty line, the literacy rate is around 29%, female primary school enrolment is barely 20% and nearly one-third of the population is unemployed.

Balochistan still lacks an industrial base which is the biggest cause of unemployment in the province. There are so many natural resources but still its many districts remain deprived of gas facility. The ratio of poverty in Balochistan is 53% where people are deprived of fundamental rights such as a good quality of education, healthcare and many more. So I request the Balochistan government to pay full attention towards this issue which is spreading violence in the province.

MUNAJ GUL BALOCH

Kolahoo, Turbat

