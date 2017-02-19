Poverty on decline

NO doubt the country is currently faced with some serious challenges on security front, yet on socio-economic front the country has made some considerable progress over the last few years — something that is also recognised by several leading world financial institutions.

Talking to former vice President of World Shahid Javed Bukhari, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar Saturday said while the country has introduced the Cost of Basic Needs method for calculation of poverty levels instead of outdated Food Energy Intake, the poverty count has reduced from 64 % in 2002 to 29 %. This is also because of our rising middle class consumers that more and more foreign entrepreneurs are pouring in with their investments to introduce their products. Most recently, we saw several auto companies including from France, Germany, and Korea showing their interest to open their manufacturing units. All this definitely will open new vistas of opportunities for our young lot but at the same time we also need to fully prepare our youth to take advantage of these opportunities coming in their way either in the form of CPEC or other foreign investments. This can only be done if they are equipped with right kind of technical skills as well as the modern scientific education. Then, SMEs are long considered as the main source of reducing poverty and we hope that the government will take some concrete steps to promote this vital sector by way of offering them credit facility on soft basis. In addition, there is also need to further strengthen social safety nets in the way that the needs of vulnerable families are not only catered to but through a proper mechanism they are also driven out of the poverty line. Helping the poor families stand on their own feet will definitely further improve our poverty score.

