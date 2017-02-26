Poverty, lack of quality education root causes of problems: SFAF

Hyderabad

The speakers at Sindh Folk Art Festival (SFAF) have termed extreme poverty, lack of quality education and indifference to these problems as the root causes of many problems. They called for creating sources of livelihood for masses and providing free education to children in the country particularly in south Punjab in order to curb extremism.

These recommendations were made at different debate sessions that took place on the second day of SFAF organized at the Institute of Sindhology, University of Sindh Jamshoro. Speaking in the session titled ‘My Siraki Folk’ the well-known journalist Wusatullah Khan said the life-threatening poverty and inattention to many other problems confronted by the local people was providing easy recruits to terrorism.

Talking on the role of Sindhi media Khan said the Sindhi media continued to follow old traditions of journalism. “I do not know whether the MNAs, MPAs work for the welfare of their people or not but the elected representatives of Siraki belt in Punjab was nothing to do with the masses after elections,” he said.

He, on the occasion, read out a Siraki poem written by poet Nazir Faiz, illustrating the romantic and resistant aspects. In another session titled ‘Technological changes and vanishing life’, the famous dramatist and writer Agha Rafique said the Sindhi TV channels were deteriorating the Sindhi language while the code of conduct in media was not being followed.

“I had meetings with editors and publishers of Sindhi media. I advised them to check the content on Sindhi TV channels. But all in vain,” lamented Rafique. He suggested that the teenage students should be sensitized about the merits and demerits of social media.

“This is the only solution to stop children from going astray. When you illustrate them about the positive advantages of social media, there is no reason that they will use it negatively,” he said.

Speaking in another session titled “taq-A Cultural Institute”, famous broadcaster Naseer Mirza said Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai had written much about the importance of Autaq in his poetry. He asked the people in Sindh to revive the culture of Autaq where people from different walks of life gathered to exchange their views.

Famous writer and author of certain books Ishtiaq Ansari in his session titled ‘Folk and rock art of Sindh: Interface between tradition and religion’ apprised the audience of petroglyphs and its types available in the caves and mountains of the world including Pakistan.

On the occasion, director Institute of Sindhology Dr Ishaque Samejo, Director Centre of Excellence in Arts and Design, Mehran University of Engineering and Technology, Dr Bhai Khan Shar, Dr Ameer Abro, Zahida Jutt, Kashif Shahzad, Pyaro Shawani, Shakeel Abro and others also spoke.—APP