Poverty is the basic problem

Riffat Latif Janjua

Islamabad

Pakistan is a poor country and its economy is facing many fluctuations. Due to bad policies today Pakistan is facing a lot of problems. The major problem in the country is poverty, which is becoming one of the causes of crime and social disorder. It is rightly said that poverty anywhere is a threat to internal peace and stability. Nearly 60% of the population of Pakistan lived in villages. According to an analysis poverty has increased roughly from 30% to 40% during the past decade It means that 40% of the country‘s population is living below the poverty line. In such conditions people are depressed due to non-availability of basic necessities of life. Proper education and medicine are becoming a distant dream. Parents instead of sending their children to schools prefer child labour for them. They make them do so to support their family and use them as earning hands from the early age. Poverty cannot be defined in a single sentence as poverty is hunger, it is lack of shelter, its like a disease but person is not able to go to a doctor. Poverty is when our children cannot go to school because of huge fee, it is poverty when educated person do not have jobs. Hence poverty is everywhere in Pakistan which is cutting our roots and if this issue is not resolved at the earliest it may cause a huge problem for the whole Nation. The situation in Pakistan is that rich are becoming more rich and poor getting more poor. I would strongly recommend that our government should take a serious notice of it. We should try to use our resources. We have to study the poverty by going to its roots. We have to measure its causes and should experience the pain of poor people. This is what I really want to change in Pakistan and I think this is the only way to overcome poverty in Pakistan.