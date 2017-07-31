Poverty can cause violence

Balochistan, notwithstanding being resource-rich province of Pakistan, is lagging behind in every field where people are passing a gloomy life because of poverty. Poverty may be the biggest cause of violence. Recently, I was buying a newspaper in Turbat bazaar, where I saw many children begging. I saw children approximately 10 years old collecting garbage made me miserable to think about them and their lives!

The children are bright future of any nation and society; every state should facilitate its children to acquire high quality of education. Moreover, child labour is considered an enormous crime throughout the world with children ages 9 to16 are being allowed to work, since this has mental, physical, moral and social disadvantages. Unfortunately Pakistan is a country where the world’s third largest child workforce is employed. The Federal Bureau of Statistics released the results of its survey, indicating that 3.8 million children aged 5-14 years are working in Pakistan. Out of these, 2.7 million are working in the agriculture sector. Apart from this, The International Labour Organisation (ILO) suggests that poverty is the root-cause behind child labour epidemic in Pakistan and some of other third world countries where children are dying with hunger.

As Sub-article (3) says “ Employment of children below the age of 14 years in any factory, mine and any other hazardous employment is prohibited.” But still we are not following the laws, which were made for betterment of our country. Child labour is rooted due to acute poverty and if we reduce poverty then it will also be easy to convince parents to send their children to school and not to factories for earning money. So let’s work together for the eradication of poverty in Balochistan and send the poverty-stricken children to schools.

Munaj Gul Baloch

Via email

