Poverty alleviation is govt’s top priority: Marvi

Staff Reporter

State Minister and Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Marvi Memon said that poverty alleviation was one of the top priorities of the incumbent government and the role of BISP in this regard was significant.

She was talking to Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Vice President Muhammad Nasir Hameed Khan here on Thursday.

She said the federal government was working on a number of development programmes that would bring change in the lives of people.

Marvi Memon also shed light on the economic growth of the country and shared many economic milestones achieved by the present government.

The Minister said that Benazir Income Support Fund was one of the largest social welfare programmes around the globe.

She said that within a short span of time, BISP had achieved what many organizations and programmes had not achieved in decades. She said the BISP was set to seal top position in the world as it had adopted modern technologies to ensure transparency.

She said that comprehensive conceptual framework of BISP, supported by the state of the art technology and international best practices, makes it the most transparent and credible social safety system, not only in the country but also in the world.

She said that considering the transparency and efficacy of the programme, multilateral financial institutions and international donors were providing both technical and financial support to BISP.

“At present, BISP is rated among the best social safety net programs of the world and grown at an impressive pace with the number of beneficiaries increasing”, she added.

Briefing the participants about the LCCI’s role in policy making, LCCI president Muhammad Nasir Hameed Khan said the LCCI had more than 100 sector specific Standing Committees. These committees collect private sector feedback, analyze and filter the same through subject experts.