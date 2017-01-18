Poverty, a deep-rooted monster

Wajahat Abro

Shikarpur

Pakistan, undoubtedly, has been reeling under a plethora of complex issues since its very inception, but one that outshines all others is extreme poverty. This has impeded country’s journey to progress and prosperity from all angles. Increased poverty is deeply rooted in Pakistan, which has become the most challenging especially for the youth. However, Balochistan has been in the grip of the highest poverty index (62.6pc in 2012-13), followed by KP (39.3pc), Sindh (37.5pc) and Punjab (24.3pc). It is reported that only 5.07pc of Pakistan’s population lives in Balochistan while it is home to 10.2pc of country’s poor, owing to this they are forced to live below poverty-line. As a result, poverty has been wasting the talent of the youth. Thus, there is a dire need of framing policies that would target the surging poverty. Besides, government should also invest in infrastructure to stem poverty from its deep roots. However, it is time that poverty debate in Pakistan moves beyond the numbers issue. We need to understand the dynamics of poverty and ways that may lead to its reduction better. This is imperative for designing effective social sector policies.