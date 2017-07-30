It is human greed that causes poverty, slavery and all kinds of human miseries for the needy and mechanical existence and boredom for the greedy. And these products of human greed trigger depression. To combat stress, a psychologist generally advises her/ his patients to listen to soothing music, to read an inspiring book and to get solace in the beauties of nature as these things have no negative side effects but only positive ones.

It is dangerous to try tobacco products, alcohol or drugs to get rid of depression or any kind of stress. These will only add insult to injury. It will be like pouring diesel to put out the fire of depression!

SUJIT DE

Kolkata, India

Related