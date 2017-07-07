Pouring cold water on cold start

PAKISTAN has once again demonstrated its defence capability to meet any conventional and non-conventional threats by conducting series of test flights of short range Nasr missile which has been developed as a low yield battlefield deterrent to target mechanised forces such as armed brigades and divisions.

As Nasr is a high precision weapon system with ability of quick deployment, Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa very aptly and confidently stated that it has poured cold water on India’s cold start doctrine meant to launch swift ground attacks inside Pakistan. The Indian fictional aggressive plan banks on the doctrine that its rapid, fatal and limited attacks will deny Pakistan space and time to resort to its nuclear first use option. Also Indian strategists have explained in various papers that the cold start doctrine will involve eight battle divisions, comprising 30,000 to 50,000 troops, including independent armoured and mechanised brigades to carry out single or multiple strikes in a limited area with the support of air force and naval aviation. Keeping in view the Indian designs of rapid limited strike, the development of Nasr is the right response as this tactical ballistic missile can carry a small sub-kiloton nuclear warhead and blow maximum damage to amassing enemy troops. Like other tactical short range ballistic missiles, such as the famous SCUD missile, they are mobile launchable with ready time anywhere between thirty to ninety minutes. The development of strategic capabilities indeed shows that our relevant quarters are not oblivious to defence of the country and are always ready to give a befitting response to the aggressor. We are sure that with such capabilities, the enemy will never dare to caste an evil eye on our motherland and its imaginary tactics will mere remain plans on the papers. War in fact is not in the interest of any country – something that needs to be realised by the Indian side. Instead of pursuing offensive and hegemonic designs, it should tread the course of reconciliation and dialogue for resolution of all outstanding issues for greater peace and stability in the region.

