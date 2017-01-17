Potohar region artists awarded under auspices of RAC

Rawalpindi

Film and drama artists of Potohar region was awarded here on Monday under auspices of Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC). The awards were conferred to Resident Director RAC Waqar Ahmed, former Director RAC Naheed Manzoor, Naseem Arif, Shahnaz Khan, Farooq Abbas, Shahzad Pappu, Shabir Mirza, Batin Farooqi, Hameed Babar, Imtiaz Ali Kashif, Anjum Malik, Shahzada Ghaffar, Naeem Bubba, Shahid Kodo, Syed Aal-e-Imran, Imran Rushdi, Naeem Khan, Rizwana Khan and others.

Prominent singers Shakil Awan, Tahir Mughal, Haniza, Imran Rushdi and others mesmerised the audience by their performance.

Addressing the participants, Naheed Manzoor said artists of Potohar played a wonderful role in promotion of art and culture. The RAC always acknowledged the services of the artists of Potohar, Waqar Ahmed said adding, they were not only asset of the region but also the country.—APP