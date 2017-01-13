Potable water provision assured

Mandi Bahauddin

Chairman District Council Ghulam Hussain Bosal has said that provision of potable water to citizens in the district is his first commitment and this task will be completed within the period of two years.

He said this here Thursday while addressing a inauguration ceremony of Water Filtration Plant installed at Pahrianwali in cooperation of Alkhidmit and Helping Hand Foundation.

He also appreciated the foundation for installing the water plant, terming it a noble cause. Deputy Commissioner Muzaffar Sial, Director General Alkhidmat Foundation Punjab Mian Waqas Haider, Director General Education Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan Zaigam Mughera, Assistant Commissioner Phalia Subdivision Balal Feroz Joyia, District Chairman Kisan Board Riaz Warriach, Central Leader JI Riaz Farooq Sahi were also present.

Bosal said it was a reality that people of Paharianwali had been facing problem of non availability of clean water. But with installing this water plant potable water supply problem would be resolved to great extent.

Speaking on this occasion , DC appreciated the Alkhidmat Foundation and its DG for social service. At the end he again appreciated the step for installing a water plant to provide potable water to the area people.—APP