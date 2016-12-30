Posters competition on ending gender violence

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

A sketch competition entitled “Role of Men and Boys in ending gender based violence” was arranged by Shirakat Partnership for Development at Rawalpindi Arts Council here Thursday.

More than 60 young artists from different institutions participated in the competition which was adjudged by senior artist Mehmood Ali, Resident Director RAC Waqar Ahmed and Younis Roomi.

The students expressed their feelings on gender based violence in the society. Member Punjab Assembly Lubna Rehan Pirzada was chief guest on the occasion, Resident Director Waqar Ahmed. Humera Butt anchored the prize distribution ceremony. The first ten students were awarded cash prizes alongwith participation certificates among all participants.