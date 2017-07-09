Postal authorities assure CBA resolution of issues

Islamabad

A meeting between officials of Pakistan Post and members of Pakistan Post Office Directorate General Employees Union was held here on Saturday in which the authorities assured union body about resolution of their demands.

Director general Pakistan Post Robina Tayyab, additional director general (admin) Dr Naseer Ahmed Khan, additional director general (financial services) Amjad Hussain and deputy director general (I&V) Abdul Razzak attended the meeting whereas president Syed Qurban Hussain Shah, general secretary Pervaiz Akhtar, chairman Malik Muhammad Munir and deputy general secretary Chaudhry Zakaullah represented the union body, said a press release.

Union president and general secretary presented different demands including repair of ambulance on priority and provision of new buses for the school and college going scions of postal employees. The meeting also discussed issue of filling vacancies in the postal department and the authorities supported union office bearers’ demand over it. Both sides also expressed their resolve to collectively work for the welfare of employees of the postal department and progress and development of the country.—APP