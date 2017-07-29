Post-Panama challenges

THE unanimous verdict of the five member larger bench of the Supreme Court in Panama Papers case would have far-reaching consequences and ramifications for the country and the system but it has clearly thrown a big challenge to PML(N) in general and Sharif family in particular, which has been effectively barred from holding any public office and would also face trial in accountability courts. The deadlines given by the court for trial of the case and their monitoring by a judge would mean the cases would remain the limelight and there might be further complications and difficulties for Sharif family and former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.

Understandably, PML(N), Sharif family and other affected people have reservations over the way the proceedings were conducted both in the apex court and during investigations by the Joint Investigation Team. However, it augurs well that Mian Nawaz Sharif stepped down without losing any time, which showed his respect for the court and supremacy of the Constitution and the law. PML(N) spokesman, giving reaction of the party, said despite reservations the judgement would be implemented and all legal and constitutional options would be exercised, which is, of course, the right of the affected people. We believe that there should not be any confrontation or tension as the country can ill-afford such a scenario especially when Ch. Nisar Ali Khan, who might have reliable information, categorically stated that the country is being encircled and faces danger externally. At this critical juncture, the country needs complete unity and solidarity and hopefully all players would realize this fact. In the meantime, as per directions of the Court, the President may proceed ahead in the light of the relevant constitutional provisions so that the democratic process moves ahead without interruption or hiccups. Hopefully, Mian Nawaz Sharif would now concentrate on keeping his party united through this period of trial and tribulations and nominate a person as Prime Minister who enjoys confidence of the party and also standing and popularity with the masses. There would also be challenges for the judiciary as presently there is general impression of one-sided accountability. Several cases against some leaders are before the apex court and the Election Commission and their final disposal would play a lot in removing or strengthening this impression. The wisdom demands that the Constitution and the law should be applied equally to all across the board so that the judgement is not confined to an individual or a family but proves instrumental in eliminating the menace of corruption from the country.

Related